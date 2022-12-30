Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:45 2022-12-30 am EST
71.8300 RUB   -1.60%
02:28aNATO's Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine - DPA
RE
02:21aRussia targets Ukraine in new drone attack
RE
02:19aRussian roubles strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia targets Ukraine in new drone attack

12/30/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Drone attack on Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched 16 "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv's military said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defences.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kyiv.

An administrative building in the city was partially destroyed, according to Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, who also said there was no information about any casualties.

Russia has launched numerous waves of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine since mid-October, heavily damaging its energy infrastructure and forcing planned and emergency power outages.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:28aNATO's Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine - DPA
RE
02:21aRussia targets Ukraine in new drone attack
RE
02:19aRussian roubles strengthens vs dollar as volatile year ends
RE
02:10aPermitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -finmin
RE
01:51aGazprom says it will ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
RE
01:10aRussian services activity shrinks for third month running in Dec -PMI
RE
01:10aRussia's December Services PMI Declines Further; Private Sector Output Slumps to Contra..
MT
01:09aCoal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year
RE
12:19aSoybeans set to gain for 4th year amid Argentina drought, China demand
RE
12:05aOil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish