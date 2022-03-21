Russia tells U.S. envoy ties close to rupture after Biden's comments

March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on
Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him
that remarks by President Joe Biden about Russian President
Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of
collapse.
President Biden said last week that Putin was a "war
criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
"Such statements from the American president, unworthy of a
statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on
the verge of rupture," the ministry said in a statement.
The Kremlin earlier described the comments as "personal
insults" against Putin.
The ministry also told Sullivan that hostile actions against
Russia would receive a "decisive and firm response."
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb.
24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern
neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called
dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against
Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on
Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)