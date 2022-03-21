Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia tells U.S. envoy ties close to rupture after Biden's comments

03/21/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that remarks by President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

President Biden said last week that Putin was a "war criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

"Such statements from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture," the ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin earlier described the comments as "personal insults" against Putin.

The ministry also told Sullivan that hostile actions against Russia would receive a "decisive and firm response".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:02aRussia tells U.S. envoy ties close to rupture after Biden's comments
RE
11:02aRussia tells U.S. envoy ties close to rupture after Biden's comments
RE
11:01aU.S. formally declares Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
RE
11:01aU.S. formally declares Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
RE
11:00aGermany urges OPEC to raise production, warns against profiteering from sanctions
RE
10:59aRussia Reportedly Considering Moving More Tactical Battalion Groups to Ukraine
MT
10:48aTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on chatter of aggressive rate hikes
RE
10:39aDollar little changed with Powell on deck
RE
10:31aUS Official Says Russia Now Has Combat Ships, Minesweepers in Northern Black Sea
MT
10:30aUkraine's defence minister says Russia's actions are state terrorism
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish