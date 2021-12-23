Russia to hold paratrooper drills near Ukrainian border - Ifax

Some 1,200 troops and over 250 vehicles and aircraft will be involved in the exercise that will be split between training grounds in Crimea - which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 - and the nearby Krasnodar province.

Interfax quoted the ministry as saying that the troops would simulate capturing an area as part of an offensive operation.

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops at staging posts close to Ukraine and demanded that its southern neighbour not be admitted to NATO and that no offensive weapons be deployed there or in other neighbouring countries.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)