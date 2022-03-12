Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia to include electronics firms on list of essential companies -report

03/12/2022 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Customers inspect kitchen stoves at an electronic store in Stavropol

(Reuters) - Russia's trade and finance ministries will widen the criteria for systematically important firms to include companies from the electronics sector, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as saying on Saturday.

Russia's government on Friday proposed a raft of support measures, including some for suppliers to state-owned companies and the IT sector, as it seeks to weather the impact of Western sanctions on its economy.

"The most important task for us is to develop our products and accelerate import substitution of what was brought in from outside," Chernyshenko said.

He said support for firms in the electronics sector was needed from the banking system.

"In all sectors of the economy there are now preferential loans and subsidised rates, and the possibility of preferential lending through regional budgets is also being looked at," Chernyshenko said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:50aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:47aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:32aSwiss banks giving hourly reports on frozen Russian assets -minister
RE
07:31aRussia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC
RE
06:31aTom Odell sings for Ukrainian refugees at Romanian station
RE
06:29aFrance, UK, Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands
RE
06:27aGermany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar
RE
05:21aFrance, UK and Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands
RE
04:31aRussia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector
RE
03:44aFrance to continue aerial support to Mali after troop withdrawal
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish