Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:42:43 2023-02-17 pm EST
73.9760 RUB   +1.34%
07:03aEU eyes joint arms buying to help Ukraine
RE
06:46aRussia to undock damaged module from space station on Sunday -agencies
RE
06:35aBlasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles, officials say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia to undock damaged module from space station on Sunday -agencies

02/18/2023 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia's space agency on Saturday said it will undock a module from the International Space Station (ISS) that suffered depressurisation on Feb. 19, a day later than originally planned, Russian news agencies reported.

Investigations into the pressure loss in the Progress MS-21 space cargo ship have delayed the launch of another to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the ISS by no later than March 10, from a previous plan of Feb. 20.

Russian news agencies quoted Roscosmos as saying that a decision had been made to bring the Progress MS-21 cargo ship out of orbit on Sunday, suggesting that the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship to bring back Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio could follow soon.

Roscosmos has said the damaged module was sealed off from the rest of the station and there continued to be no threat to the safety of the seven crew on board - three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

Despite tense relations due to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS.

The Soyuz craft are used to ferry crew to and from the ISS, while the Progress vessels deliver equipment and supplies.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:03aEU eyes joint arms buying to help Ukraine
RE
06:46aRussia to undock damaged module from space station on Sunday -agencies
RE
06:35aBlasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles, officials say
RE
06:27aWFP boss says renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa
RE
05:42aChina to set out its position on settling Ukraine crisis, top diplomat says
RE
05:20aKyiv's 'art shelter' basement theatre heals the scars of war
RE
05:11aEstonia to order munitions in one of its largest military purchases
RE
02/17Ukrainian troops seek weapons as world powers meet
RE
02/17KKR-backed BMC Software confidentially files for U.S. IPO - source
RE
02/17Myanmar parallel government asks U.S. for more sanctions, funding for anti-junta forces
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish