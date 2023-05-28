Today at 05:59 am

STORY: Russia unleashed waves of air strikes on the Ukrainian capital overnight as it prepared to celebrate the anniversary of its founding, Kyiv Day, on Sunday (May 28).

Officials called it a record drone attack on the city - the largest since the war started.

Ukraine's Air Force said it downed 52 out of the 54 Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drones.

Falling debris killed a 41-year-old man, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, and set a three-story warehouse on fire.

Reuters witnesses said air raid alerts started soon after midnight and some people stood on their balconies screaming insults at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming 15 months into the war, Moscow has intensified air strikes after a lull of nearly two months, chiefly targeting military sites and supplies.

Kyiv Day marks the official founding of the city 1,541 years ago.

Usually it holds street fairs, live concerts and special museum exhibitions - but this year celebrations were planned on a smaller scale.