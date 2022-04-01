Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia using disinformation to back Ukraine invasion, Canadian agency says

04/01/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Canadian intelligence has observed numerous Russian-backed disinformation campaigns online in support of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, the Canadian signals intelligence agency said on Friday.

"Russia has created and amplified fake stories and narratives falsely claiming that only military targets were being attacked," the agency wrote on Twitter.

It said Russia had claimed that civilian casualties in Ukraine were lower than what confirmed, verifiable reports had shown.

The agency, the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), provided no more details or evidence of its observations.

It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further information.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but rather to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it describes as dangerous nationalists.

The agency listed what it described as false claims of Ukraine "harvesting organs of fallen soldiers, women and children," and said Russia had promoted stories that "falsely categorize Russian protesters and citizens opposed to the invasion as supporting neo-Nazis and genocide."

The CSE, Canada's national cryptologic agency, provides the government with information technology security and foreign signals intelligence.

"All observations in this thread are based on CSE intelligence. We are sharing this information as part of the government of Canada's efforts to help inform Canadians so they can protect themselves from disinformation," it tweeted.

U.S. government images seen by Reuters earlier showed what a U.S. official said was damage to grain storage facilities in eastern Ukraine indicative of the severity of Russian attacks with an impact on global food supply.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:58aNew UN climate report to tackle reining in emissions
RE
09:54aEUROPE GAS-Prices down on relief Russia won't turn off gas taps soon.
RE
09:53aOil benchmarks on course for biggest weekly losses in 2 years
RE
09:48aRouble eases from over 5-week high, Russian stocks climb
RE
09:41aEuro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations
RE
09:27aRussia's Lavrov hopes to bypass sanctions in trade with "friend" India
RE
09:25aFTSE Edges Higher, Sterling Seen Little Moved by Russia-Ukraine Sentiment
DJ
09:24aMKS Instruments Extends Deadline for Atotech Acquisition to Give More Time for Chinese ..
MT
09:22aWall Street Set for Narrow Gains as US Payrolls Rise Less Than Expected
MT
09:21aChinese Premier says China pushes for peace talks on Ukraine 'in its own way' - state m..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral