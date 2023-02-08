Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:13:25 2023-02-08 pm EST
72.6750 RUB   +0.78%
01:26pSome European firms may reverse last year's big price hikes
RE
12:56pAnalysis-Earthquake in Syria offers leverage to isolated Assad
RE
12:53pMetro continues growth course and benefits from Campus sale
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia warns London against sending Ukraine fighter jets - TASS

02/08/2023 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Russia's embassy to Britain on Wednesday warned London against sending fighter jets to Ukraine, saying such a move would have serious military and political ramifications for the entire world, the TASS news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in London on Wednesday, where he called on Britain to give Ukraine fighter jets as the next stage in the West's supplies of weapons to help Kyiv fight off the Russian invasion.

Britain said it would start training Ukrainian pilots in how to fly advanced NATO-standard fighter jets, but has not yet pledged to send planes.

In a statement cited by Russian state news agencies, the Russian embassy said the "bloodshed, next round of escalation and resulting military and political consequences for the European continent and the entire world", that would come about from the sending of advanced fighter jets to Ukraine would be on London's conscience.

"Russia will find a way to respond to any unfriendly steps taken by the British side," TASS quoted the embassy as saying.

Moscow has repeatedly accused the West of "dragging out" the conflict in Ukraine by supplying Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of advanced military equipment.

Kyiv and the West says the hardware has been crucial in helping them fight back against what they call Russia's illegal war of aggression.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:26pSome European firms may reverse last year's big price hikes
RE
12:56pAnalysis-Earthquake in Syria offers leverage to isolated Assad
RE
12:53pMetro continues growth course and benefits from Campus sale
DP
12:32pRussia warns London against sending Ukraine fighter jets - TASS
RE
12:31pEuropean Equities Close Mostly Higher on Earnings Reports, Upbeat Fed
MT
12:24pItaly's Meloni to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Brussels on Thursday - source
RE
12:17pCoty Raises Fiscal 2023 Profit Outlook Following Second-Quarter Beat
MT
12:13pKfW in advanced talks to take stake in EnBW's power grid -sources
RE
11:47aPortugal to send Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks
RE
11:44aRussia sanctions 77 Americans in tit-for-tat move
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish