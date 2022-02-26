Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia warns local media over Ukraine war coverage

02/26/2022
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator accused 10 local media outlets on Saturday of falsely depicting what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine and distributing false information about events there.

Among those sent warning letters were Echo Moskvy, a popular radio station, and Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper critical of the government whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was awarded a Nobel Peace prize last year.

Roskomnadzor, the regulator, ordered the media to delete the offending information or face restricted access to their websites and media resources.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, saying it needed to demilitarise its neighbour.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
