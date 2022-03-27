Russia warns media: don't report interview with Ukrainian president

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia's communications
watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting
an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had
interviewed the Ukrainian leader.
In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social
media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian
outlets had done an interview with Zelenskiy.
"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of
refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not
give a reason for its warning.
Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on
the statements made in the interview and on the legality of
publishing the interview.
Zelenskiy spoke to several Russian publications.
