Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:40 2022-08-31 am EDT
60.2000 RUB   +0.39%
06:20aWest mourns Gorbachev as peace champion, Russia remembers failures
RE
06:14aGermany seeks to ensure energy prices do not go through the roof - Scholz
RE
06:12aOPEC+ JTC raises 2022 oil market surplus forecast
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia welcomes idea of permanent IAEA presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

08/31/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Members of IAEA mission depart for visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the idea that IAEA experts could stay at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the international organisations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency hoped to set up a permanent mission at the plant. U.N. nuclear inspectors set off for the plant earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:20aWest mourns Gorbachev as peace champion, Russia remembers failures
RE
06:14aGermany seeks to ensure energy prices do not go through the roof - Scholz
RE
06:12aOPEC+ JTC raises 2022 oil market surplus forecast
RE
06:12aMARKETMIND : Jobs jolt
RE
06:02aGerman bonds set for worst month in decades as inflation hits new highs
RE
05:53aEuropean shares hit new six-week low as inflation sets another record high
RE
05:50aRussia credit default swap auction set for September 12
RE
05:32aRussian Gas Flows via Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Drop to Zero as Maintenance Starts
MT
05:21aEU to restrict travel rules for Russians, split on how far to go
RE
05:14aIn Russia, some attack Gorbachev's legacy but media reaction is low-key
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish