Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:14 2022-10-29 am EDT
61.2500 RUB   -0.41%
10/28Poland picks U.S. offer for its first nuclear power plant -PM
RE
10/28Russians engaging in mass theft of medical equipment, says Zelenskiy
RE
10/28Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia will take into account modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs in Europe - RIA

10/29/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Earlier this week, Politico, citing a U.S. diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10/28Poland picks U.S. offer for its first nuclear power plant -PM
RE
10/28Russians engaging in mass theft of medical equipment, says Zelenskiy
RE
10/28Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision
RE
10/28Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
RE
10/28Wheat Declines on Russia-Ukraine Export Deal Optimism -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
10/28Brazil to buy U.S., Canada and Russia wheat as Argentine supplies dwindle
RE
10/28As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, free speech limits tested
RE
10/28Ukraine foreign minister tells Iran counterpart: St..
RE
10/28Kosovo backs off from Serb car plate rule after West warnings
RE
10/28With U.S. midterms ahead, Musk's Twitter takeover raises fear of misinformation wave
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish