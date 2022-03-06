Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear "dirty bomb"

03/06/2022 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions outside the settlement of Makariv near Zhytomyr

(Reuters) - Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with the aim to "demilitarise" and "denazify" its pro-Western neighbour and prevent Kyiv from joining NATO.

The West, dismissing that rationale as a pretext, has responded with harsh sanctions on Moscow and heavy military and other aid to Kyiv.

The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia on Sunday as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000.

Ukraine's government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Shortly before the invasion, Putin said in a grievance-filled speech that Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons, and that this was tantamount to preparation for an attack on Russia.

He cited no evidence for his claim.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:06aRussia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear "dirty bomb"
RE
12:10aU.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source
RE
03/05Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
03/05Canada tells citizens to leave Russia due to unpredictable security situation
RE
03/05Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports
RE
03/05Sberbank, russia's largest lender, says the visa and mastercards…
RE
03/05Analysis-As Russia avoids energy sanctions, oil majors flee but TotalEnergies stays
RE
03/05Turkey and U.S. will coordinate response to Ukraine war, Ankara says
RE
03/05Austria's OMV joins energy rivals in pulling back from Russia
RE
03/05Russia may allow outside firms to maintain airliners amid sanctions, Tass says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish