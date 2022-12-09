Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:06 2022-12-09 am EST
62.5000 RUB   +0.16%
06:20aCrude Oil Prices Fall to Levels at Start of 2022 But Oil Supply Could Tighten in Future, Commerzbank Says
MT
06:13aRussian and U.S. representatives to meet in Istanbul on Friday - TASS cites source
RE
06:09aCanadian oil companies, lighter in debt, have cash to spare despite falling prices
RE
Russian and U.S. representatives to meet in Istanbul on Friday - TASS cites source

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
(Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and United States will meet in Istanbul on Friday, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing an unnamed source.

The report said the two sides would discuss a set of "difficult questions" including visas, embassy staffing levels and the work of each side's institutions and agencies abroad, among other unspecified issues.

Both the Russian embassy in Washington and the U.S. embassy in Moscow have been cut back significantly in recent years in a series of tit-for-tat expulsions that have seen dozens of Russian and U.S. diplomats sent back to their home countries.

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met in the Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 14 in the highest-level face-to-face contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish