Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:28 2022-09-20 am EDT
60.0000 RUB   -0.11%
08:30aRussia-controlled Kherson region to hold referendum on joining Russia on Sept 23-27
RE
08:27aRussian-backed separatists in Donetsk to hold vote on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27
RE
08:02aRussian-controlled Zaporizhzhia eyeing vote to join Russia in 'coming days'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk to hold vote on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27

09/20/2022 | 08:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of shelling in Donetsk

(Reuters) - Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said on Tuesday they will stage a referendum on Sept 23-27 on joining Russia, and called on President Vladimir Putin to admit their territory to Russia as soon as possible after the vote.

In a post on social media addressed to Putin, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) wrote: "I ask you, as soon as possible, in the event of a positive decision in the referendum - which we have no doubt about - to consider the DPR becoming a part of Russia."

The separatist Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) also said on Tuesday it intends to hold a referendum on joining Russia on the same dates, and Russian-installed officials in occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces have made similar calls.

Russia recognised Luhansk and Donetsk as independent countries at the start of its invasion in February, and now says securing their territory is the main purpose of its "special military operation".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:30aRussia-controlled Kherson region to hold referendum on joining Russia on Sept 23-27
RE
08:27aRussian-backed separatists in Donetsk to hold vote on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27
RE
08:02aRussian-controlled Zaporizhzhia eyeing vote to join Russia in 'coming days'
RE
07:50aEurope upstages China as main driver for copper outlook
RE
07:43aRussia's Lavrov says separatist votes on joining Russia are a matter for residents
RE
07:43aMitsubishi UFG Says Hard Landing Concerns, Hawkish Central Bank Favors Further Swiss Fr..
MT
07:40aRussian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region to hold Sept. 23-27 referendum o..
RE
07:16aOECD Raises 2022 Inflation Outlook for South Korea
MT
06:59aSwiss gold exports to China slow but shipments to Turkey surge
RE
06:51aRussia's Ozon partners with Chinese couriers to speed up deliveries
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish