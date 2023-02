MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russian banks' profits totalled 258 billion roubles ($3.38 billion) in January, 1.5 times higher than in the same month of 2022, Russia's central bank said on Monday.

Alexander Danilov, director of the central bank's banking regulation and analytics department, said last month Russian banks' profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles in 2023.

($1 = 76.2455 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Marina Bobrova; Editing by Jan Harvey)