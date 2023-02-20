Russian banks' profits reached 258 billion roubles in Jan - central bank

Alexander Danilov, director of the central bank's banking regulation and analytics department, said last month Russian banks' profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles in 2023.

Banks' corporate credit portfolio shrank by 140 billion roubles in January, while their forex portfolio grew by 0.3%, the Bank of Russia said.

Banks gradually increased investments in OFZ treasury bonds in the same month, buying around two-thirds of bonds on offer, it added.

($1 = 76.2455 roubles)

