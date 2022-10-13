Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:38 2022-10-13 pm EDT
63.1000 RUB   -1.10%
03:00pRussian c.bank says rouble strengthening effect on prices is waning
RE
03:00pRussian cenbank: effect of rouble strengthening carrying over in…
RE
01:57pEU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian c.bank says rouble strengthening effect on prices is waning

10/13/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Thursday said the effect of the rouble's strengthening carrying over into prices was diminishing, a little over two weeks before it is next due to decide on rates.

In a report, the bank said Russia's good harvest and limited possibilities to widen exports would keep food prices down.

The market is paying close attention to the central bank's comments on consumer prices after the bank suggested in September that its rate-cutting cycle may have come to an end. The bank's next rate-setting meeting is on Oct. 28. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:00pRussian c.bank says rouble strengthening effect on prices is waning
RE
03:00pRussian cenbank: effect of rouble strengthening carrying over in…
RE
01:57pEU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows
RE
01:19pRecord EU sugar prices leave sweet-makers with bitter taste
RE
01:02pWheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal
RE
12:12pCodelco offers 2023 European copper premiums at record high -sources
RE
12:09pNATO to keep close eye on Russia's upcoming nuclear exercise - Stoltenberg
RE
11:57aIAEA's Grossi: raised issue of detained Zaporizhzhia plant official with R..
RE
11:50aAnalysis-Saudi oil power play bruises U.S. ties but won't break them
RE
11:00aUkraine prosecutor opens investigation into Russian air strikes
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish