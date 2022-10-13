Russian c.bank says rouble strengthening effect on prices is waning

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Thursday said the effect of the rouble's strengthening carrying over into prices was diminishing, a little over two weeks before it is next due to decide on rates.

In a report, the bank said Russia's good harvest and limited possibilities to widen exports would keep food prices down.

The market is paying close attention to the central bank's comments on consumer prices after the bank suggested in September that its rate-cutting cycle may have come to an end. The bank's next rate-setting meeting is on Oct. 28. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Porter)