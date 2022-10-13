Russian c.bank says rouble strengthening effect on prices is waning

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on
Thursday said the effect of the rouble's strengthening carrying
over into prices was diminishing, a little over two weeks before
it is next due to decide on rates.
In a report, the bank said Russia's good harvest and limited
possibilities to widen exports would keep food prices down.
The market is paying close attention to the central bank's
comments on consumer prices after the bank suggested in
September that its rate-cutting cycle may have come to an end.
The bank's next rate-setting meeting is on Oct. 28.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow;
Editing by Mark Porter)