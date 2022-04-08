Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/08 05:12:05 am EDT
78.8750 RUB   +0.48%
04:29aIndexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04:19aIndexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04:05aRussian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian central bank cuts key rate to 17%, signals further easing

04/08/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Russian one rouble coin is seen in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - The Russian central bank sharply cut its key rate to 17% on Friday and said it holds open the prospect of further cuts at upcoming meetings.

Last month, the central bank kept its key interest rate at 20% following massive emergency hike in February and said it would start buying OFZ government bonds, warning of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction.

On Friday, the central bank unexpectedly cut the key rate by 300 basis points, taking the decision ahead of its next regular meeting set for April 19.

"Today's decision reflects a change in the balance of risks of accelerated consumer price growth, decline in economic activity and financial stability risks," the central bank said, adding that it "holds open the prospect of further key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings."

The central bank added that annual inflation will continue to grow due to the base effect, yet the latest weekly data showed a slowdown in the price growth rate.

"The tightening of monetary conditions already in place is partly offset by the lending support programmes launched by the government and the Bank of Russia, but it will continue to limit pro-inflationary risks," the statement said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:29aIndexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04:19aIndexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04:05aRussian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
03:53aUkrainian villagers count dead after weeks confined in school basement
RE
03:53aAlly of Pakistan's embattled Khan denounces 'judicial coup'
RE
03:53aAlly of Pakistan's embattled Khan denounces 'judicial coup'
RE
03:52aItaly's Intesa heightens checks on Russia activities
RE
03:33aPolymetal Falls 7% as Auditor Deloitte Resigns Citing Russian Operations
MT
03:30aShanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh
RE
03:24aChinese Shares End Mixed; Property Stocks Rise on Housing Market Recovery
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral