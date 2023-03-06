Russian central bank extends capital controls for 6 months

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on
Monday extended for six months a number of emergency capital
controls it introduced after Moscow sent tens of thousands of
troops into Ukraine last year and the West imposed sweeping
sanctions on Moscow.
In a move flagged by Governor Elvira Nabiullina last week,
the central bank said it was extending restrictions on the
withdrawal of foreign currency until Sept. 9, 2023, as well as a
ban on some commission charges that banks can levy.
