  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:49:55 2023-03-06 am EST
75.1620 RUB   -0.68%
Russian central bank extends capital controls for 6 months

03/06/2023 | 10:43am EST
This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Monday extended for six months a number of emergency capital controls it introduced after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow.

In a move flagged by Governor Elvira Nabiullina last week, the central bank said it was extending restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency until Sept. 9, 2023, as well as a ban on some commission charges that banks can levy. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
