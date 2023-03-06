Russian central bank extends capital controls for 6 months

*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Monday extended for six months a number of emergency capital controls it introduced after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow.

In a move flagged by Governor Elvira Nabiullina last week, the central bank said it was extending restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency until Sept. 9, 2023, as well as a ban on some commission charges that banks can levy. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)