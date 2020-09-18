Russian central bank holds key rate at 4.25%

(Adds detail)
* Bank of Russia keeps key rate at 4.25%
* Decision in line with expectations
* Central bank says will study need for lower rates
MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank kept its
key interest rate at 4.25% on Friday, putting its monetary
easing cycle on hold amid increased risks of fresh sanctions
against Moscow, but indicated a rate cut was still possible
later this year.
The decision to keep the rate at a record low
was in line with a Reuters poll that forecast Russia would keep
the cost of lending unchanged following a slide in the rouble
linked to geopolitical developments.
"If the situation develops in line with the baseline
forecast, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of
further key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings," the
central bank said.
Lower rates support the economy through cheaper lending but
can also increase inflation, the central bank's main remit, and
make the rouble more vulnerable to external shocks.
"The recent reduction in the key rate will continue to
support the economy this and next year," the bank said.
Expectations for the bank to hold the key rate grew stronger
after the rouble slid to a six-month low against the dollar and
its weakest levels since 2016 versus the euro earlier this
month.
The rouble was at 75.06 against the U.S. dollar after the
rate decision, the same level as shortly before
the announcement.
Inflation expectations of households and businesses remain
elevated, the central bank said, even though annual inflation
was close to 3.7% as of Sept. 14, remaining below the central
bank's 4% target.
Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the central bank, will shed
more light on the central bank's forecasts and monetary policy
plans at an online news conference at 1200 GMT.
The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Oct. 23.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Elena
Fabrichnaya, Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)