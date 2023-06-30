MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will take the rouble's weakening and its impact on inflation into account at its next rate-setting meeting on July 21, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin as saying on Friday.

The rouble slumped to a more than 15-month low against the dollar and euro on Friday, weighed down by domestic political risk concerns after an aborted armed mutiny over the weekend and lacking support drivers.

Interfax cited Zabotkin as saying that the Bank of Russia saw no risks to financial stability from the rouble's current weakening.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)