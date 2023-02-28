Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:06:01 2023-02-28 am EST
75.0300 RUB   +0.54%
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears -2-
DJ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears to Drag Stocks Lower
DJ
06:15aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Hit by Rate Hike -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian court fines Wikipedia over military 'misinformation'

02/28/2023 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The Wikimedia Foundation was fined 2 million roubles ($27,000) by a Russian court on Tuesday after the authorities accused it of failing to delete "misinformation" about the Russian military from Wikipedia, the courts service said.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Russia introduced sweeping new laws restricting what people can report about the conflict, fining or blocking websites that spread information at odds with the Kremlin's official narrative.

Wikimedia, which owns Wikipedia, was already fined last year after it failed to delete two articles related to the war, including one on "evaluations of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine".

The latest fine was imposed after the authorities accused Wikipedia of "spreading misinformation" in articles about Russian military units, Wikimedia Russia said.

The organisation said it may appeal the ruling but that it had not yet made a decision.

"So far, in the history of courts in Russia, Wikipedia has only had one successful experience of appealing court verdicts," the head of the foundation's Russian chapter, Stanislav Kozlovskiy, told Reuters.

($1 = 74.72 roubles)

(Reporting by Filipp Lebedev; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears -2-
DJ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears to Drag..
DJ
06:15aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Hit by Rate Hike -2-
DJ
06:15aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Hit by Rate Hike Risk
DJ
06:14aFirst U.S. House China select committee to focus on human rights
RE
06:01aRussian court fines Wikipedia over military 'misinformation'
RE
05:19aSouth Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience
RE
05:17aRockwool investigated by Danish authorities over potential EU sanction breaches
RE
05:13aKremlin: Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won't give up annexed regions
RE
05:03aBank finance for cleaner energy grows, but still lags fossil fuels - report
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral