    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russian court hands father of Navalny ally 3-year suspended sentence, lawyer says

12/19/2021 | 04:05am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Sunday handed the retired father of one of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies a three-year suspended sentence, his lawyer said, in a corruption case that critics say is without merit.

Prosecutors had asked for Yury Zhdanov, 67, to be sentenced to three years in jail, his lawyer Vladimir Voronin said earlier this week, on charges of fraud and forgery.

Russia this year banned Navalny's political network deeming it extremist as part of a crackdown on the group.

Zhdanov's son, Ivan, who is based abroad, has said the case against his father is an effort by the authorities to punish him for his own political work.

Zhdanov, who denied his guilt, spent several months in pre-trial detention, but was released from custody on Sunday after sentencing, his Voronin said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12/18NATO general wants alliance troops in Bulgaria, Romania - Der Spiegel
RE
12/18Chelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship
RE
12/17WTI Crude Oil Drops as the Wildfire Spread of the Omicron Variant Threatens Recovering ..
MT
12/17U.N. talks adjourn without deal to regulate 'killer robots'
RE
12/17Russia bars entry to seven British citizens
RE
12/17Russia bars entry for 7 british citizens - ifx
RE
12/17Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says
RE
12/17WHITE HOUSE : U.S. will be in touch soon on Putin's security demands
RE
12/17Major Central Banks Moving at Different Speeds to -2-
DJ
12/17Oil Drops as the Wildfire Spread of the Omicron Variant Threatens Recovering Demand
MT
More news
