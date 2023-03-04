Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:27:14 2023-03-04 am EST
75.6000 RUB   +1.61%
04:52aNATO commander-in-chief: scale of Ukraine war unbelievable
DP
04:26aUK says Ukraine forces under increasingly severe pressure defending Bakhmut
RE
03:56aRussian defence minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine
RE
Russian defence minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a rare visit to Russia's forces deployed in Ukraine, his ministry said on Saturday.

Russia's top military chiefs have visited front lines in Ukraine only sparingly since tens of thousands of Russian forces invaded the neighbouring country a year ago in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, inspected the forward command post of one of the formations of the Eastern Military District in the South Donetsk direction," his ministry said in a statement published on messaging app Telegram.

In a video released by the ministry, Shoigu is seen awarding medals to Russian military personnel and touring a ruined town together with district's commander, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov.

Shoigu, who has served as defence minister since 2012, has come under harsh criticism over his performance in the conflict from pro-war advocates.

Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, whose militia has played a significant role in Russia's war effort in Ukraine, accused Shoigu and others last month of "treason" for withholding supplies of munitions to his militia.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by William Mallard and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
