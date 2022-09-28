Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:17 2022-09-28 am EDT
58.6114 RUB   +0.79%
01:22aRussian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad
RE
01:16aEBRD trims growth outlook, warns of more inflation pain to come
RE
01:02aAnalysis-Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad

09/28/2022 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that newly mobilised reservists in the Kaliningrad region have started combat training at the base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

"All mobilized military personnel comply with the standards for shooting from small arms. In addition, citizens called up from the reserve restore their skills in the operation and maintenance of weapons, military and special equipment," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Courses have been also held to increase firing skills and prepare military personnel for "confident actions on the battlefield".

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two last week, which could see hundreds of thousands more people sent to fight in Ukraine.

Russia has a significant military presence in Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, including nuclear-capable missiles, its Baltic fleet and tens of thousands of soldiers.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:22aRussian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad
RE
01:16aEBRD trims growth outlook, warns of more inflation pain to come
RE
01:02aAnalysis-Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
RE
12:56aCanada to impose new sanctions on Russia over "sham" Ukraine referendums
RE
12:55aRussia's Gazprom Eyes Sanctions Against Ukraine-based Naftogaz Amid Gas Transit Arbitra..
MT
12:28aIndonesia c.bank guarding against excessive rupiah falls -official
RE
12:19aCanada to impose new sanctions on Russia over 'sham' referendums in Ukraine
RE
12:19aUS Software Group Emerson To Exit Russian Business
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:10aWheat eases after rally; Black Sea supply woes limit losses
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish