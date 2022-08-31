Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:39 2022-08-31 am EDT
60.0500 RUB   +0.14%
12:09pRussian economy shrinks 0.4% in H1 but capital investment rises
RE
12:07pRussia jobless rate stays at record low of 3.9% in July
RE
12:07pRussia retail sales down 8.8% y/y in July; up 3.8% m/m
RE
Russian economy shrinks 0.4% in H1 but capital investment rises

08/31/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
(Adds detail)

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Russian economy shrank 0.4% in the first six months of 2022 compared with a year ago but capital investment, one of the main economic growth drivers, rose 7.8%, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

The export-dependent economy is plunging into recession, hit by sweeping Western sanctions for what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. But the depth of contraction has so far been not as big as initially thought.

In 2022, the economy will shrink by less than 3%, a top government official said this week. His call contrasts with the earlier assumption from the economy ministry that had warned of a drop of more than 12% - which would have been the biggest fall in economic output since the mid-1990s crisis following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the second quarter alone, capital investment rose by 4.1% year-on-year after a 12.8% increase in the first quarter, Rosstat data showed, with mining and manufacturing sectors accounting for the bulk of the increase in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
