Russian economy shrinks 0.4% in H1 but capital investment rises

(Adds detail)
* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Russian economy shrank 0.4%
in the first six months of 2022 compared with a year ago but
capital investment, one of the main economic growth drivers,
rose 7.8%, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat
showed on Wednesday.
The export-dependent economy is plunging into recession, hit
by sweeping Western sanctions for what Moscow calls "a special
military operation" in Ukraine. But the depth of contraction has
so far been not as big as initially thought.
In 2022, the economy will shrink by less than 3%, a top
government official said this week. His call contrasts with the
earlier assumption from the economy ministry that had warned of
a drop of more than 12% - which would have been the biggest fall
in economic output since the mid-1990s crisis following the
collapse of the Soviet Union.
In the second quarter alone, capital investment rose by 4.1%
year-on-year after a 12.8% increase in the first quarter,
Rosstat data showed, with mining and manufacturing sectors
accounting for the bulk of the increase in the first half of the
year.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)