Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:09 2022-09-09 pm EDT
60.5850 RUB   -1.45%
12:13pZelenskiy to appeal directly to U.S. defense companies
RE
12:12pRussian economy shrinks 4.1% y/y in Q2 as sanctions weigh - revised data
RE
12:04pItaly's Eni says Russia to supply only part of gas requested
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian economy shrinks 4.1% y/y in Q2 as sanctions weigh - revised data

09/09/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker looks on at a construction site in Moscow

(This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4.1% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday, revising the contraction assessment from the previously reported 4.0%.

Russia encountered unprecedented Western sanctions in the second quarter, the first full quarter of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In the first quarter, the economy grew by 3.5% in annual terms but shrank 0.4% in the first half of 2022, according to Rosstat data.

Retail and wholesale sales together with repair work for vehicles showed in the second quarter the largest year-on-year contraction of 14.1% among other parts of gross domestic product.

The manufacturing sector shrank 4% and extraction of mineral resources fell 0.8%, wile the construction sector expanded 3.4%, Rosstat said.

Russia's economy will post a shallower economic contraction than expected over the coming years and could return to growth on a quarterly basis from as early as the end of 2022, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:13pZelenskiy to appeal directly to U.S. defense companies
RE
12:12pRussian economy shrinks 4.1% y/y in Q2 as sanctions weigh - revised data
RE
12:04pItaly's Eni says Russia to supply only part of gas requested
RE
12:02pRussia backs IAEA call for shelling near Zaporizhzhia to stop, envoy says
RE
11:58aAnalysis-Ukraine blindsides Russia with northeastern thrust at supply hub
RE
11:20aUkraine's Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom
RE
11:03aBig banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
RE
10:14aUkrainians with disabilities remain trapped in conflict zones, U.N. committee says
RE
10:03aAir Moldova to relaunch flights to Moscow pending regulatory approval
RE
09:59aPutin says Russia to export 30 mln tonnes of grain in 2022, can increase to 50 mln
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish