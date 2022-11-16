Russian economy shrinks 4% in third quarter - statistics agency

That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 4.1% year-on-year as Western sanctions began to take a toll on Russia's finances and wider economy.

Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." Before the full effects of sanctions had been felt, the Russian economy grew 3.5% in annual terms in the first quarter.

Russia's economy ministry sees GDP falling by 2.9% this year, while the central bank expects a 3-3.5% drop before a return to growth in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Mark Potter)