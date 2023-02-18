Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:42:43 2023-02-17 pm EST
73.9760 RUB   +1.34%
12:43aRussian envoy: U.S. seeks to inflame Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity
RE
12:03aBlinken to talk aid, Nordic NATO bid in visit to quake-hit Turkey
RE
02/18Russian envoy: U.S. seeks Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity
RE
Summary 
Summary

Russian envoy: U.S. seeks Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity

02/18/2023 | 11:07pm EST
Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's U.S. ambassador accused the United States of trying to justify its own actions in fomenting the crisis in Ukraine with allegations of Russian crimes against humanity, TASS state news agency said on Sunday.

"We regard such insinuations as an unprecedented attempt to demonize Russia in the framework of the hybrid war unleashed against us," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov was quoted as saying.

"There is no doubt that the purpose of such attacks by Washington is to justify its own actions to fuel the Ukrainian crisis." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
