Russian envoy: U.S. seeks Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's U.S. ambassador accused the
United States of trying to justify its own actions in fomenting
the crisis in Ukraine with allegations of Russian crimes against
humanity, TASS state news agency said on Sunday.
"We regard such insinuations as an unprecedented attempt to
demonize Russia in the framework of the hybrid war unleashed
against us," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov was quoted as saying.
"There is no doubt that the purpose of such attacks by
Washington is to justify its own actions to fuel the Ukrainian
crisis."
