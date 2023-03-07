Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:52:14 2023-03-07 am EST
75.4280 RUB   +0.08%
02:46aRussian food retailer Vkusvill launches sales in Dubai
RE
02:11aHenkel Guides for Subdued 2023 After 2022 Operating Profit Tumbles
DJ
01:05aInside BP's plan to reset renewables as oil and gas boom
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian food retailer Vkusvill launches sales in Dubai

03/07/2023 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW (Reuters) - High-end Russian food retailer Vkusvill said it has launched product sales in Dubai through the YallaMarket app, catering to the many Russians that have relocated to the United Arab Emirates, seeking a safe haven from the Ukraine conflict.

Vkusvill, which closed a store in the Netherlands a year ago, launched test sales for customers in China and other countries bordering Russia in 2022, demonstrating the wider business shift towards markets that have not targeted Moscow with sanctions.

Dubai-based express grocery delivery service YallaMarket was founded two years ago by Russian entrepreneurs, Vkusvill said, and around half of its users in the city are Russian.

Vkusvill said its Dubai range has started appearing on popular local aggregators and marketplaces, as it looks to expand its offering there.

Operating more than 1,300 shops across 70 Russian cities, Vkusvill was one of several Russian companies considering an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022 before the conflict in Ukraine thwarted its ambitions.

Its total revenue rose to 204.8 billion roubles ($2.72 billion) last year, up from 162.2 billion roubles in 2021.

($1 = 75.3500 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:46aRussian food retailer Vkusvill launches sales in Dubai
RE
02:11aHenkel Guides for Subdued 2023 After 2022 Operating Profit Tumbles
DJ
01:05aInside BP's plan to reset renewables as oil and gas boom
RE
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of Fed Powell's Te..
DJ
03/06China says must advance relations with Russia as world becomes more turbulent
RE
03/06China says must advance relations with Russia as world becomes more turbulent
RE
03/06China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'
RE
03/06Australia's wealth fund screening for Chinese companies at risk of US investment bans
RE
03/06South Korea cranks up coal imports amid economic re..
RE
03/06China foreign minister: whatever currency that is used in china-&..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral