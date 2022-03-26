Russian forces have taken control of Chernobyl workers' town, say local authorities

LVIV, Ukraine March 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken
control of Ukraine's Slavutych, where workers at the defunct
Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region said
on Saturday.
In an online post, Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk did not
describe how the town had been taken, but said some residents
had unfurled a large Ukrainian flag and shouted "Glory to
Ukraine" in protest.
He also said the Russians fired into the air to disperse the
pro-Ukraine protest in the centre of the town and had thrown
stun grenades into the crowd.
There was no immediate comment from Russia about Slavutych.
Slavutych sits just outside a safety exclusion zone around
Chernobyl - the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in
1986 - where Ukrainian staff have continued to work even after
the territory was occupied by Russian forces soon after the
start of the Feb. 24 invasion.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the town had
become a new hotspot of the war. "The inhabitants are carrying
out heroic civil resistance to the invader," he said in a
televised address, referring to Saturday's protest.
On Friday, Ukraine said Russian troops had drawn close to
the town, which had a pre-war population of around 25,000, and
had launched an unsuccessful first attack.
Since then, "the Russian occupiers have invaded the town of
Slavutych and seized the city hospital," Governor Pavlyuk said.
In an online post, the city council asked residents, to
remain calm. "The occupiers' vehicles are moving around the city
to check for weapons. Please do not provoke (them) or endanger
yourselves."
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military
operation" to disarm its neighbour. Kyiv and its Western allies
call it an unprovoked war of aggression.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets
Writing by Alessandra Prentice
Editing by Alexander Smith and Barbara Lewis)