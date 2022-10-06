Russian foreign ministry: Moscow 'fully committed' to avoiding nuclear war

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Moscow said on Thursday it
remained "fully committed" to the principle of never allowing a
nuclear war to be fought, as fears have grown over a possible
dramatic escalation in the seven-month conflict with Ukraine.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing
on Thursday that Moscow's position - that a nuclear war must
never be fought - had not changed.
President Vladimir Putin had previously said he was "not
bluffing" over his willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend
Russia's territorial integrity.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)