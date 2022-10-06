Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:36 2022-10-06 am EDT
60.3661 RUB   +0.61%
Summary 
Summary

Russian foreign ministry: Moscow 'fully committed' to avoiding nuclear war

10/06/2022 | 06:35am EDT
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Moscow said on Thursday it remained "fully committed" to the principle of never allowing a nuclear war to be fought, as fears have grown over a possible dramatic escalation in the seven-month conflict with Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday that Moscow's position - that a nuclear war must never be fought - had not changed.

President Vladimir Putin had previously said he was "not bluffing" over his willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia's territorial integrity. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:44aPutin: Russia expects sanctions pressure to increase
RE
06:44aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:35aRussian auto sales drop 59.6% in September year-on-year, AEB says
RE
06:35aRussian foreign ministry: Moscow 'fully committed' to avoiding ..
RE
06:28aDaiwa Says German Factory Orders Data for August Not Quite as Weak as Headline Numbers ..
MT
06:26aChina's Crude Oil Processing Hit Lowest Amount Since Early 2020 in Q2 '22, EIA Reports
MT
06:16aFactbox-Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilisation began?
RE
06:02aEU eyes extending easier state aid rules as Ukraine war rages
RE
05:56aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Climb as Geopolitical Tensions Exacerbate Supply Risks, ANZ..
MT
05:54aGerman gas regulator: slash gas use or risk winter crisis
RE
