  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:06 2022-09-09 pm EDT
59.7850 RUB   -2.75%
Russian-installed official admits Ukraine 'victory'

09/09/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
STORY: Ukrainian forces were charging through an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east on Friday (September 9) after bursting through the frontline in a surprise breakthrough that could mark a major turning point in the war.

After keeping silent for a day, Moscow effectively acknowledged that a section of its frontline had crumbled southeast of Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv.

Ganchev added a caveat to his statement: "This is what they (Ukrainian forces) wanted to achieve. But once again I say: the question is - at what cost? Very serious forces have been deployed there from Ukraine."

The Kremlin declined to comment on the Ukrainian advance. Such rapid advances have largely been unheard of since Russia abandoned its assault on Kyiv in March, shifting the war mainly into a relentless grind along entrenched front lines.


© Reuters 2022
02:25pZelenskiy says Turkish drone maker to build Ukraine factory
RE
01:32pRussian-installed official admits Ukraine 'victory'
RE
01:21pNorway PM again rejects EU idea of gas price cap -VG
RE
01:15pCorn, soybeans, wheat rally ahead of USDA report next week
RE
12:13pZelenskiy to appeal directly to U.S. defense companies
RE
12:12pRussian economy shrinks 4.1% y/y in Q2 as sanctions weigh - revised data
RE
12:04pItaly's Eni says Russia to supply only part of gas requested
RE
12:02pRussia backs IAEA call for shelling near Zaporizhzhia to stop, envoy says
RE
11:58aAnalysis-Ukraine blindsides Russia with northeastern thrust at supply hub
RE
11:20aUkraine's Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom
RE
