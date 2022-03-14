Russian law creates new hurdle for foreign plane lessors

March 14 (Reuters) - A law allowing Russian airlines to
register inside Russia planes leased from abroad came into force
on Monday, creating a new obstacle for leasing firms and lenders
seeking to repossess more than 500 jets before sanctions kick
in.
The bill, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has
rattled the global aviation industry as Western sanctions
imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms
until March 28 to repossess aircraft worth $10 billion.
Russian airlines have almost 780 leased jets, with 515
leased from abroad.
The new law, part of Russia's measures to combat Western
sanctions, says it aims "to ensure the uninterrupted functioning
of activities in the field of civil aviation."
The move comes after aviation authorities in Bermuda and
Ireland, where virtually all foreign-leased jets operating in
Russia are registered, said they were suspending certificates of
airworthiness for those planes.
No plane can fly without a certificate of airworthiness
issued by the civil aviation authority in the country where it
is registered. Re-registering foreign-owned planes in Russia
would aim to get around this, said one source.
But it could put airlines at odds with leased aircraft
owners and international rules barring dual registration of
planes, which can be registered in one country at a time.
Leasing companies are widely seen as unlikely to agree to
free their jets from their current foreign registries, chosen
due to concerns over the reliability of Russian regulations.
"It is illegal to register an aircraft without proof of
deregistration from the previous registry as well as the
agreement of the owner. This would be a default under leasing
contracts," said aviation adviser Bertrand Grabowski.
The Russian Federal Aviation Agency said there were 776
planes registered abroad as of Feb. 24, giving the number on the
day Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine
a "special operation."
Leasing companies are terminating leases and asking for
planes to be returned. But they have had little success and
experts say legal wrangling between Russian airlines and leasing
companies could last years.
The United States and European countries on one side and
Russia on the other have each blocked their airspace to each
others' airlines in tit-for-tat measures.
Russia's state aviation authority recommended last week that
airlines with foreign-leased aircraft suspend flights abroad,
making it harder for lessors to make repossessions. Some 425
jets are most at risk, the consultancy Ascend by Cirium says.
