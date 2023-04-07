Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:10:00 2023-04-07 pm EDT
80.1000 RUB   -1.32%
03:14pRussian lawmakers propose tougher sentences for terrorism, agencies report
RE
02:12pUS official says coalition can communicate effectively with China on Russia sanctions
RE
12:09pUS weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab- WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian lawmakers propose tougher sentences for terrorism, agencies report

04/07/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends parliament session in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian legislators on Friday proposed tougher sentences for those convicted of terrorism and sabotage, domestic news agencies reported, a move officials have been cited as saying was prompted by the war in Ukraine.

The maximum sentence for carrying out "a terrorist act" - defined as a deed which endangered lives and was aimed at destabilizing Russia - would be raised to 20 years, from 15 years at present.

Those found guilty of sabotage could also go to jail for 20 years, up from 15, while people convicted of "international terrorism" could be sentenced to life, up from 12 years.

The proposed changes were outlined by Vasily Piskaryov, head of the committee on security and anti-corruption in the State Duma or lower chamber of parliament.

Earlier this week, Tass news agency cited him as saying the tougher measures were needed for protection against what he called the unprecedented threats Russia faced from Ukraine and its Western sponsors.

President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials regularly accuse Ukraine and the West of wanting to undermine and dismember Russia. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since the war started in February 2022.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:14pRussian lawmakers propose tougher sentences for terrorism, agencies report
RE
02:12pUS official says coalition can communicate effectively with China on Russia sanctions
RE
12:09pUS weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab- WSJ
RE
11:46aRussia likely behind U.S. military document leak, U.S. officials say
RE
11:10aUkraine PM to visit Canada seeking more arms for counteroffensive -Globe and Mail
RE
10:57aRussia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage - Interfax
RE
10:51aU.S. needs to see Turkey's trade with Russia drop - official
RE
10:30aRussia to resume imports of Brazilian beef after month-long halt over mad cow scare
RE
09:35aRomanian farmers block borders in protest over Ukrainian grain imports
RE
09:27aUkraine debates ways to prevent military leaks after report of breach
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer