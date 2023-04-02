Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:07:13 2023-04-02 am EDT
76.9800 RUB   -0.57%
12:34pRussian military blogger killed in explosion in St Petersburg, media report
RE
10:56aRussia's Lavrov tells Blinken it's unacceptable to politicise case of detained WSJ reporter
RE
10:40aSaudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian military blogger killed in explosion in St Petersburg, media report

04/02/2023 | 12:34pm EDT
(Reuters) - Well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a blast in a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, quoting sources as saying it was caused by an explosive device.

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent of the influential military bloggers who have provided an often critical running commentary on Russia's war in Ukraine.

He was among hundreds of attendees at a lavish Kremlin ceremony last September to proclaim Russia's annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine, a move that most countries at the U.N. condemned as illegal.

A St Petersburg website said the explosion took place at a cafe that had at one time belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private army that is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

RIA news agency said six other people were injured in the blast. There was no indication who was responsible.

If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure associated with the war in Ukraine.

Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services last August of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called "evil". Ukraine denied involvement.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
