Russian missiles hit Kyiv on New Year's Eve

Ten loud blasts were reported to have been heard, with the capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko saying at least one person had been killed and eight wounded.

"They are wishing us a Happy New Year," the governor of the surrounding Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram, "but we will persevere".

He said air defenses in the region were engaging targets.

Whilst Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine were coming under fire, video was released of Russian President Vladimir Putin raising a glass with soldiers.

He was at an army headquarters in southern Russia presenting an award to General Sergey Surovikin - the head of the military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier Putin had delivered a New Year's address in which he framed the conflict as a near-existential fight for the future of Russia.

The West, he said, was "using Ukraine" and was intent on "destroying Russia".

For months Moscow presented the war - which it describes as a "special military operation" - as a limited campaign that would not affect most Russian's lives.

But it was unprepared for Ukraine's staunch resistance and the billions of dollars in Western weapons that have turned the tide in Ukraine's favor.

Putin's speech told Russians that the months ahead would require support and sacrifice from everyone.

In Kyiv residents like Oksana Morozenko have been trying to make the most of the festive period.

"Despite everything, we put up a Christmas tree at home and bought presents for the children. This has to be a real holiday, despite the circumstances in which we're living these days."

But after months of bloodshed, she says she's happy that the year is coming to an end and she wishes that 2023 will be remembered as the year of "victory".