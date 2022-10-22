Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:25 2022-10-22 am EDT
61.5000 RUB   +1.40%
08:21aRussia says it repelled Ukrainian offensive in Kherson region
RE
06:02aHow water has been weaponised in Ukraine
RE
05:08aIran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian missiles pound Ukraine as thousands flee Kherson

10/22/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

STORY: Russian missiles pounded critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Saturday, causing blackouts in several regions. 

He said Ukrainian forces had shot down more than 30 missiles and drones Saturday, and asked citizens to conserve electricity. 

Russia has carried out a series of devastating attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure over the last two weeks, striking up to 40% of the entire system.

Shortly after daybreak on Saturday, local officials in regions across Ukraine began reporting strikes on energy facilities and power outages as engineers scrambled to restore the network. 

A presidential adviser said more than a million people across Ukraine were without power Saturday afternoon.

Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians.

At the same time Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson urged civilians to leave immediately, citing what they called a tense military situation as Ukraine's forces advance.

Thousands have left in recent days after warnings of a looming Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:21aRussia says it repelled Ukrainian offensive in Kherson region
RE
06:02aHow water has been weaponised in Ukraine
RE
05:08aIran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine
RE
10/21Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade group
RE
10/21'That's democracy': Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister's ev..
RE
10/21U.S. sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression - Blinken
RE
10/21Venezuela's opposition unwilling to back interim Guaido govt for 2023
RE
10/21Kyiv hospital, new parents prepare for power cuts
RE
10/21ADRs End Higher, Airbus and Flutter Entertainment Trade Actively
DJ
10/21Ukraine says Russia deliberately delaying passage of 150 grain ships
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish