  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:53 2022-08-20 am EDT
59.3000 RUB   +0.94%
08:17aSingapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific
RE
07:40aRussian missiles strike Ukraine's Odesa region
RE
06:44aSome Czechs sending 1,968 crowns to Ukraine in memory of 1968 Soviet invasion
RE
Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odesa region

08/21/2022 | 07:40am EDT
(Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.

A spokesman for Odesa's regional administration said two missiles had been shot down over the sea, but that three had struck agricultural targets.

There were no casualties, the spokesman, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram. An explosives expert and investigators were working at the granary, he said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Russia's defence ministry also said its forces had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Clarke and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
