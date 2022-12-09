Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:06 2022-12-09 am EST
62.5000 RUB   +0.16%
06:20aCrude Oil Prices Fall to Levels at Start of 2022 But Oil Supply Could Tighten in Future, Commerzbank Says
MT
06:13aRussian and U.S. representatives to meet in Istanbul on Friday - TASS cites source
RE
06:09aCanadian oil companies, lighter in debt, have cash to spare despite falling prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian opposition figure found guilty of "fake information" about army - agencies

12/09/2022 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin attends a court hearing in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin guilty was found guilty on Friday of spreading "fake information" about the army, Russian news agencies reported.

Prosecutors were seeking a nine-year sentence for Yashin, a Moscow district councillor. Sentencing was due later in the day.

Yashin was tried over a YouTube video released in April in which he discussed evidence uncovered by Western journalists of Russian war crimes in Bucha, near Kyiv, and cast doubt on the official Moscow version that such reports had been fabricated as a "provocation" against Russia.

Russia passed new legislation after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 that provides for jail terms of up to 15 years for disseminating false information about the military.

In his final statement to the court this week, Yashin appealed directly to President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "the person responsible for this slaughter" and asking him to "stop this madness".

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Jake Cordell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:20aCrude Oil Prices Fall to Levels at Start of 2022 But Oil Supply Could Tighten in Future..
MT
06:13aRussian and U.S. representatives to meet in Istanbul on Friday - TASS cites source
RE
06:09aCanadian oil companies, lighter in debt, have cash to spare despite falling prices
RE
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2-
DJ
06:06aUkrainian security service accuses Orthodox cleric of supporting Russia
RE
06:00aRussia might raise taxes in high-margin resource sectors -Finance Minister
RE
05:58aRussian opposition figure found guilty of "fake information" about army - agencies
RE
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: China Data Helps -2-
DJ
05:44aSlovakia close to agreement on diesel exports to Ukraine
RE
05:30aRussian Sanctions, Price Cap Impacts Limited as Oil Markets Refocus on Economic Backdro..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish