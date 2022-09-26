Russian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides

Recruits were summoned as part of the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin after a decisive counter-offensive by the Ukrainian military.

Protests against the call-up and Russia's military operation have taken place in dozens of cities, and long queues have formed at Russia's land borders with several countries.

Twenty-year-old Roman Khodakov, who had received a draft notice only the night before, said he had returned from the army just three months ago.

"A man came and gave me the draft notice. Mum wasn't happy but what could we do? We have to defend our country," Roman said. "The main thing is to overcome the fear: I only fear for my family; they are heartbroken... I don't fear for myself - it's God's will," he said.

Not everyone at the Bataysk recruitment office had been called up. Nikolai Moiseyenko, a reservist past drafting age, said he was volunteering.

"I have family and friends there (in Ukraine). We have to help liberate them," Moiseyenko said.

The military recruitment office in Bataysk sits next to the local marriage registry office on the town's central square.

Andrei and his fiancée Yulia hadn't planned on getting married, but the mobilisation forced them to think again.

"I have mixed emotions: I feel fear of the unknown, I feel a lot right now," he said holding his young son and a football in his hands.

After being pronounced husband and wife, Andrei and Yulia kissed each other - tears quietly streaming down her cheeks - and Andrei left to join his fellow recruits.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)