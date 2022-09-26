Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:27 2022-09-26 pm EDT
58.6405 RUB   +3.79%
05:19pRussian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides
RE
05:16pRussian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides
RE
04:55pUkraine annexation votes to end amid Russian mobilisation exodus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides

09/26/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian reservists depart for military bases during mobilisation of troops, in Bataysk

BATAYSK, Russia (Reuters) - The sound of old Soviet war songs mixed with the sobbing of relatives in the small Russian town of Bataysk as freshly mobilised reservists in Russia's southern Rostov region said goodbye to their families on Monday.

Recruits were summoned as part of the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin after a decisive counter-offensive by the Ukrainian military.

Protests against the call-up and Russia's military operation have taken place in dozens of cities, and long queues have formed at Russia's land borders with several countries.

Twenty-year-old Roman Khodakov, who had received a draft notice only the night before, said he had returned from the army just three months ago.

"A man came and gave me the draft notice. Mum wasn't happy but what could we do? We have to defend our country," Roman said. "The main thing is to overcome the fear: I only fear for my family; they are heartbroken... I don't fear for myself - it's God's will," he said.

Not everyone at the Bataysk recruitment office had been called up. Nikolai Moiseyenko, a reservist past drafting age, said he was volunteering.

"I have family and friends there (in Ukraine). We have to help liberate them," Moiseyenko said.

The military recruitment office in Bataysk sits next to the local marriage registry office on the town's central square.

Andrei and his fiancée Yulia hadn't planned on getting married, but the mobilisation forced them to think again.

"I have mixed emotions: I feel fear of the unknown, I feel a lot right now," he said holding his young son and a football in his hands.

After being pronounced husband and wife, Andrei and Yulia kissed each other - tears quietly streaming down her cheeks - and Andrei left to join his fellow recruits.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:19pRussian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides
RE
05:16pRussian reservists leave behind sobbing relatives, new brides
RE
04:55pUkraine annexation votes to end amid Russian mobilisation exodus
RE
04:50pIraq oil minister: OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeks market balance
RE
04:33p Russia grants citizenship to NSA whistleblower Snowden
RE
04:30pNord Stream AG operator says looking into decline in pressure in Nord Stream 1
RE
03:49pUkraine urges EU to help make emergency food routes permanent
RE
03:40pNord Stream: Unavailability for a month at two pipeline branches due to pres..
RE
02:00pWheat, corn and soybean futures sag on recession fears
RE
01:56pUK PM Truss thanks Saudi Crown Prince for role in release of British detainees
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish