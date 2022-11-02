Russian retail sales fall deeper, jobless rate rises in Sept - data

Since September, the Kremlin has called up around 300,000 reservists for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands have fled the country since then fearing being forced to fight in the conflict.

According to Rosstat, Russian retail sales plunged 9.8% in September in year-on-year terms after an 8.8% fall in the previous month and the jobless rate increased to 3.9% of the workforce from August's record low of 3.8%.

Taking a cautious approach on inflation, Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, warning that expectations of price rises had grown and that partial mobilisation could stoke longer-term inflation due to a shrinking labour force.

According to Rosstat, real disposable incomes extended their drop this year and fell 3.4% in the third quarter of 2022 in year-on-year terms, after an 8.9% rise in the same period of last year.

