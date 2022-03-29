Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian rocket blasts hole in Mykolaiv administration building in southern Ukraine

03/29/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, trapping 11 people under the rubble, the local governor Vitaliy Kim said.

An image showed a large hole in the side of the building. On Tuesday, Reuters witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off by Ukrainian authorities.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

"They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," Kim said. "The entire supply of IQOS (electronic cigarettes) was lost."

"Most (people) miraculously escaped - eight civilians are now under the rubble and we hope that (they) will be pulled out," he said, adding three military personnel were also trapped.

Kim said there was an upside to the strike - it suggested Russia had given up trying to take over the city.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians. Ukraine and the West say Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war.

(Reporting by Natalie Thomas and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

By Natalie Thomas


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:00aAvolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia
RE
06:00aRussian rocket blasts hole in Mykolaiv administration building in southern Ukraine
RE
05:57aRussian negotiator says statement should come after Ukraine talks
RE
05:49aCopper and nickel fall in slim trade as caution grips market
RE
05:46aRouble hits one-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks regain ground
RE
05:43aRussia-Ukraine conflict to have huge impact on global steel demand -Japan steel group
RE
05:41aCement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
05:40aKremlin says 'economic war' against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas
RE
05:40aFitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions
MT
05:39aEmirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners -president
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral