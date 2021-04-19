Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russian security chief says ready for further dialogue with USA - RIA

04/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, told U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday about readiness to continue dialogue in order to normalize bilateral relations, RIA news agency reported.

It also said, citing the Russian Security Council, Patrushev told Sullivan that the Western sanctions against Russia were "unfounded".

The White House has earlier said that the security chiefs discussed bilateral issues, those of regional and global concern as well as the prospects of a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:21pRussian competition watchdog opens case against Google over YouTube curbs
RE
12:01pRussian security chief says ready for further dialogue with USA - RIA
RE
12:01pPatrushev tells sullivan that western sanctions against russia are "unfounded..
RE
11:59aRussian security council secretary patrushev tells u.s.' national security ad..
RE
11:04aUkraine faces potential May diesel shortage, traders say
RE
10:00aRussia seen raising rates on Friday amid high inflation, sanctions
RE
09:22aZHEJIANG KINGLAND PIPELINE AND TECHN : EU extends steel pipe tariffs for Belarus..
RE
08:06aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week With Declines
DJ
08:00aCHINA BOOSTS CRUDE OIL STORAGE, BUT : Russell
RE
07:46aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Tick Down After Dow, S&P 500 Records
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ