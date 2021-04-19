Russian security chief says ready for further dialogue with USA - RIA

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Nikolay Patrushev, the
secretary of the Russian Security Council, told U.S. National
Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday about readiness to
continue dialogue in order to normalize bilateral relations, RIA
news agency reported.
It also said, citing the Russian Security Council, Patrushev
told Sullivan that the Western sanctions against Russia were
"unfounded".
The White House has earlier said that the security chiefs
discussed bilateral issues, those of regional and global concern
as well as the prospects of a summit between the U.S. and
Russian presidents.
