STORY: Russia fired missiles and drones at targets across Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday, killing three civilians in the Black Sea city of Odesa and striking a military air field in the central Poltava region, Kyiv authorities said.

Firefighters battled overnight to put out the fire in a high-rise block in a residential area of the city, this footage released by the military showed.

The attacks were the latest in a spate of overnight strikes that Russia has intensified as Kyiv sets its sights on a major counteroffensive.

This 15-year-old resident says he didn't hear the air raid sirens because he was wearing headphones. But then heard a drone flying and an explosion.

The Air Force said the attacks involved eight ground-launched missiles and 35 strike drones.

Air defense units managed to down 20 drones and two cruise missiles, it said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday (June 10) that Ukraine's forces have continued "unsuccessful" attempts in the past 24 hours to launch attacks south of Donetsk and in Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the area of the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Reuters was not able to independently verify that assertion or the situation on the battlefield.