STORY: Several people were killed and dozens wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Saturday (August 19).

That's according to the interior ministry, which said people had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place.

The wounded included both children and police officers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a short video on Twitter showing debris scattered across a square in front of the regional drama theater, where parked cars were heavily damaged.

Chernihiv is a city of leafy boulevards and centuries-old churches about 90 miles north of the capital, Kyiv.

Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of the invasion it launched in February last year.