Elle Solomina is used to upheaval.

She fled to Georgia from her home in Russia last year after the Ukraine invasion.

A year earlier she had changed her gender to female in her official identification documents.

Now she's one of many Russian trans people warning about a proposed law to stop others doing the same - and the potential psychological and physical impacts.

"When I was 16 and in my early 20s, I had very persistent thoughts about suicide. And I practically... Well, it's hard to say exactly what stopped me, but somehow I stopped. But many people, including me, in Russia are worried particularly about (trans) teenagers, because for children and teenagers this situation looks absolutely hopeless."

Russia's parliament is poised to pass the draft legislation, which would also stop gender-affirming medical care, including hormone treatment and surgery.

That's raised alarm among transgender advocates like Elle.

"It is very similar to banning abortions. That is, when having autonomy of your own body is banned, a black market immediately opens up. And it is not always possible to be sure of the quality in these conditions. It is not always possible to ensure honesty from those behind it. This will significantly aggravate the whole situation."

Moscow musician Richard Volkov is also now in Georgia.

But he's worried about fellow transgender men back home.

"I am in touch with trans people (still in) Russia. I'm in a big chat with trans men mostly. In fact, those who have the opportunity are leaving or have already left the country. Those who don't are trying to do everything quickly that can be done as (the law) stands: change documents, start hormone therapy, and so on."

Russia has allowed gender changes on IDs since 1997, four years after it decriminalised homosexuality.

In December 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding restrictions on the promotion of, quote, "LGBT propaganda."

Trans people like Volkov see the draft law as another attack on what the Kremlin calls "non-traditional lifestyles."

"If we talk about transgender people, then, in my opinion, society doesn't really have an opinion about them. That is, there are transgender people who may seem strange, incomprehensible to Russian society, but definitely not dangerous. And if we talk about my personal experience, I was surprised how ordinary people supported me, said that they were glad that I had found myself, that I was in a good place."